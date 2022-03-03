Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Rises By 15,000.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 15,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TIAIY stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.08.
