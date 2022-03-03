CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

CTTOF stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.20.

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

