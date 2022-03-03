CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
CTTOF stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.20.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)
