The Mosaic Company to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mosaic in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE MOS opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.