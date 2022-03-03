Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Increases By 5,314.1%

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 5,314.1% from the January 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. FAST Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.
In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $20,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
About FAST Acquisition (Get Rating)
FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
