Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Increases By 5,314.1%

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 5,314.1% from the January 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. FAST Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $20,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FAST Acquisition by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,487,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $688,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

