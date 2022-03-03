Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis.
SWN stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
