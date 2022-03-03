Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

SWN stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

