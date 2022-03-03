Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

SMBC stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $477.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.92. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

