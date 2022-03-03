Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hang Seng Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2106 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

