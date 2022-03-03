Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.86.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.25 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$32.99 and a one year high of C$45.64. The company has a market cap of C$24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

