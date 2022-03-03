Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Grab (GRAB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Grab (NASDAQ: GRAB) recently:

2/28/2022 – Grab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

2/24/2022 – Grab was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.70 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.50.

2/24/2022 – Grab was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.60 price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at CLSA. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Grab had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

