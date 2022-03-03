Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €96.00 ($107.87) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.78 ($113.24).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €51.82 ($58.22) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.15. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

