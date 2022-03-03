Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTW. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.61) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.61) to GBX 969 ($13.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.01) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 802.50 ($10.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3,975.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 816.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 809.99. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 673.55 ($9.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 908 ($12.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 185,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.73), for a total transaction of £1,486,048 ($1,993,892.39).

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

