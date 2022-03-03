Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:WINK opened at GBX 200 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.47 million and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.95).

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

