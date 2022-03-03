Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:WINK opened at GBX 200 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.47 million and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.95).
M Winkworth Company Profile (Get Rating)
