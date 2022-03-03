Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

