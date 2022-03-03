Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TUSK opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.20.
In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.