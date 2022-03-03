Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TUSK opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

