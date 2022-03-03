Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 415,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 327,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 105,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

