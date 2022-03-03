Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

