Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.55 EPS.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share.

BIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of BIO opened at $611.88 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.