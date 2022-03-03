Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $53.89 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

