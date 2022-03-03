Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LADR. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

LADR stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

