J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBRY. Barclays upped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.69) to GBX 285 ($3.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.29) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.85).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 260 ($3.49) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

