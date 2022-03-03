Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on the stock.

BSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.60) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 33.60 ($0.45).

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.76. The stock has a market cap of £214.99 million and a PE ratio of 25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.90 ($0.25).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.