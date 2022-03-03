Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on the stock.
BSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.60) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 33.60 ($0.45).
Shares of BSE opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.76. The stock has a market cap of £214.99 million and a PE ratio of 25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.90 ($0.25).
Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
Further Reading
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.