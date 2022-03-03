Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,866.67 ($38.46).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,933 ($39.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,780.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,715.45. The company has a market capitalization of £9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.