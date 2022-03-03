Emmerson (LON:EML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Emmerson stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.47. Emmerson has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £54.93 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

