AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($134.17) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.25) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($118.07) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a £100 ($134.17) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($134.17) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($120.76) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,690 ($130.01).

AZN stock opened at GBX 9,318 ($125.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,650 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,644.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($90.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,523 ($127.77). The stock has a market cap of £144.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,579.32.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

