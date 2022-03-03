Financial Analysis: iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) versus Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) and iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coupa Software and iSign Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 1 7 13 0 2.57 iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupa Software currently has a consensus target price of $204.89, indicating a potential upside of 63.56%. Given Coupa Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than iSign Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and iSign Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -49.52% -15.58% -4.95% iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupa Software and iSign Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $541.64 million 17.27 -$180.12 million ($4.70) -26.65 iSign Solutions $1.01 million 9.13 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

iSign Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software.

Summary

Coupa Software beats iSign Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About iSign Solutions (Get Rating)

iSign Solutions, Inc. is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent. The firm’s solutions are available both in software as a service and on-premises delivery models. Its products include signature one ceremony server, sign-it, iSign Console, iSign Enterprise, iSign Family, and the iSign toolkits. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

