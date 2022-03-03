$177.24 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will announce $177.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.70 million and the lowest is $175.00 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $159.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $707.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $776.41 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $790.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

