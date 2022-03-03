Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Critical Contrast

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 34.33% 10.02% 1.25% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial Services and AMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $489.15 million 3.75 $167.92 million $2.19 10.82 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Provident Financial Services and AMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.70%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats AMB Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About AMB Financial (Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.