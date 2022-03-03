Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TechnipFMC plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTI. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 354.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

