$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will post $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $11.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $192.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

