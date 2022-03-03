Neovasc (NVCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.16. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

