Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.35. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

