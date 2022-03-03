Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Up 7.5% on Earnings Beat

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 26,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 641,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aubrey Rankin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,437,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

