Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 8382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,741,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

