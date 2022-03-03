Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 11320020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

