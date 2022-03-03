a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.70 to $9.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. a.k.a. Brands traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

AKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

