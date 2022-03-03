Q&K International Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 7th (NASDAQ:QK)

Shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ QK opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Q&K International Group has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Q&K International Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Q&K International Group by 52.1% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Q&K International Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Q&K International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

