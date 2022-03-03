Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $16.99. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 4,722 shares changing hands.
The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 516,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter.
The company has a market cap of $795.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
