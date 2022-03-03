PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 27,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRKF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BKRKF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.