PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 27,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRKF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

