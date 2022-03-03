Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Expands By 16,720.0%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 16,720.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,003,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trillion Energy International stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Trillion Energy International has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

