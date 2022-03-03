Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,400 shares, an increase of 1,089,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,917,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MCOA opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Marijuana Company of America has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Marijuana Company of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
