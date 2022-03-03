Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €131.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €131.00 ($147.19) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.50 ($136.52).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €107.40 ($120.67) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($82.56). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.76.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

