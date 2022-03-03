Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €89.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.00 ($75.28).

1COV stock opened at €46.23 ($51.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47. Covestro has a 12-month low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($71.06). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.78.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

