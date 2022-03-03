UBS Group Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.58 ($102.90).

BNR stock opened at €72.68 ($81.66) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €80.30. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

