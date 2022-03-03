UBS Group Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.58 ($102.90).

BNR stock opened at €72.68 ($81.66) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €80.30. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.