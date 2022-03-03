Critical Contrast: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) versus Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 77.29% 235.87% 31.00% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.11% 13.15% 4.78%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 5 1 2.86 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 1 0 3.00

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus target price of $37.71, suggesting a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 1.03 -$402.00 million N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.93 $8.61 billion $2.80 10.43

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Nippon Telegraph and Telephone on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others. The Regional Communications division offers domestic intra-prefectural communication services such as fixed voice-related, Internet protocol (IP), and packet communications services; and sells telecommunications equipment. The Long Distance and International Communications division deals with the domestic intra-prefectural and international communications, and system integration services. The Mobile Communications division provides the mobile voice-related, IP, and packet communications services. The Data Communications division covers the system integration and network system services. The Other division engages in the real estate, finance, engineering, system integration and data processing services, and development of technologies and shared operations. The company was founded on August 1, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

