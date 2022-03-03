SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $138.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.30 million and the highest is $143.38 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $162.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $587.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $647.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $616.36 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $721.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,930. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

