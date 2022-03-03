Critical Review: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) vs. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomy and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy -20,278.95% -72.42% -45.96% Histogen -1,018.14% -84.22% -59.98%

Otonomy has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Otonomy and Histogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $270,000.00 474.44 -$44.73 million ($0.81) -2.79 Histogen $2.06 million 5.30 -$18.77 million ($0.59) -0.44

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomy. Otonomy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Otonomy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Histogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Otonomy and Histogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Otonomy currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 154.42%. Histogen has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 817.08%. Given Histogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than Otonomy.

Summary

Histogen beats Otonomy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan on May 6, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

