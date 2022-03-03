Analysts Offer Predictions for Apria, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apria in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

NYSE APR opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3,433.32%.

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $68,688.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 3,900 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $145,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,357 shares of company stock worth $12,711,927.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APR. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

