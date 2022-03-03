Latham Group (SWIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Latham Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73.

SWIM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

