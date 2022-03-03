Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LUMO stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
