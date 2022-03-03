Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $655.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIBB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Hibbett Sports (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.